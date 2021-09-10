Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Ramogi TV Managing Editor

Royal Media Services Limited is the leading media house in Eastern Africa. It is home to award winning talent and products. To strengthen our position and align our products with emerging trends, we are looking for a suitably qualified person to fill the above position and give leadership.

Position roles and responsibilities

The person will be the key driver for content. They will be charged with the following roles and responsibilities;

To originate and manage implementation of innovative ways of collecting and presenting news in response to consumer tastes and for the development of news quality in close liaison with the editors.

To evaluate manpower requirements for the department in form of an optimal organizational structure and staffing levels for the department.

To actively participate in the process of identifying, training, motivating deploying and retaining journalistic talent for the purpose of building a pool of journalism resource.

To motivate the editorial staff by consistently monitoring, guiding, encouraging and training them to achieve the highest professional and ethical standards in their work as journalists, editors and reporters.

To work closely with editors and to attend to any matters that require attention and decision making.

To prepare, monitor and control the departmental budget.

To establish and maintain well structured operations, job specifications and manning levels.

To participate in the recruitment process for staff into the department in consultation with the Human Resources Department

To coordinate Departmental staff management and development matters including performance management and appraisals and identification of training needs.

Possess leadership and managerial skills to lead a sizeable team and nurture and retain talent while managing performance for corporate and team growth.

To ensure adequate supply, control and cost effectiveness in the use of materials and facilities

To monitor the competition by viewing/listening to other stations, to research feedback and to initiate ways of improving our news

To monitor reports and news items to ensure they adhere to laid down company policy and wider journalism policies in the industry, objectives and quality standards and to take corrective measures in conjunction with other editors.

To maintain effective contact with news correspondents, to ensure early submission of news stories so as to meet agreed broadcast schedules.

To represent the company at government, diplomatic, business and other public functions as may be required.

Academic qualifications, experience and other attributes

University degree or other degree with a post-graduate qualification in journalism or a related field in Journalism and Communication

Masters degree will be an added advantage

At least 8-10 years in journalism as reporter rising to news editor level or equivalent.

Skills and personal attributes

Excellent skills in writing, reporting ,editing and an analytical mind

Impeccable command of Dholuo, English and Kiswahili .

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills at all staff and community levels

Strong writing and news editing skills.

Energy, ability and willingness to work long and irregular hours

Understanding of Media Laws & Ethics

Self driven, assertive, punctual & organized

Have a nose for news, experience in sourcing for local and international current affairs/news and pays attention to detail

Sound understanding of the local political and media landscape

Experience in supervision and possess relevant team leadership skills.

Demonstrate enthusiasm, drive, commitment, honesty and loyalty

High degree of integrity

How To Apply

If you find this a good challenge and you qualify, please send your application and CV to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke. Clearly cite Job REF No. HRD/ME/09/2021 as the email subject matter.

Closing date will be Friday 17th September 2021.

Camera Person

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit suitably qualified Camera persons. We have two vacant positions

Key roles & responsibilities

Proficiency in shooting compelling and creative videos for any production

Preparation and maintenance of Camera and other related gears.

Understanding story ideas and program scripts before the actual shoot

Generating ideas and sharing them with head of news desks, editors and producers

Efficiency in pre-production preparation

Optimizing camera features for best results

Proper Understanding of directing terminologies while doing Multi Camera Operations

Setting up for any production including Live Broadcast Events

Understanding and complying with media law and industry codes of conduct.

Possession of other technical skills like photography, video editing, vision mixing and lighting are an added advantage.

Academic and professional /work Experience

Diploma or Equivalent in Video production from a recognized institution or any other related field

At least three years relevant experience as a professional videographer

Highly skilled in creative videography and sound recording.

Must possess basic linear editing skills

Must be a team player

How To Apply

If you find this a good challenge and you qualify, please send your application and CV to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke. Clearly cite Job REF No. HRD/CP/09/2021 as the email subject matter.

Closing date will be Friday 17th September 2021.

Ramogi TV Multimedia Graphics Designer

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified person for the position of Graphics Designer. The holder of this position will be charged with production of creative and innovative graphic designs and animated products for production, marketing, sales, digital and editorial purposes.

KEY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful candidate will among others be able to do the following;

Provide creative graphics solutions to meet the needs of various departments.

Conceptualize, design and creatively package Station’s live-on- air or recorded properties

Conceptualize, design and creatively package commercials, marketing promos, adverts and editorial products to enhance bulletins

Confer and liaise with business executives and commercial producers to ensure efficient and timely execution of clients’ briefs

Create 2D and 3D model animations and execute as briefed

Contribute to team effort to ensure tasks are completed on time

Ensure the station’s look and feel is protected by adhering to approved designs, fonts, colors, layouts and settings.

Design and produce graphics for live on air or taped programs as requested by news producers, programme producers and transmission controllers

Source, select and reproduce library music to go with designed properties

Suggest ways of improving the look and feel of different properties and shows

Preparing rough drafts of materials based on agreed brief.

Determining size and arrangement of illustrative material and copy, and font style and size.

Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required.

Thinking creatively to produce new ideas and concepts and developing interactive design.

Advice clients on strategies to reach a particular audience.

Skills and Personal attribute

Conversant with broadcast graphics design, editing and animation software including After effects, 3D studio max, Cinema 4D, 3D Maya, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator, Adobe Premier or Final cut.

Ability and willingness to train in station’s live-on-air systems including Wasp3D, Viz RT among others.

Be very creative and innovative despite working under pressure and long hours

Ability to pay attention to detail and keep strict deadlines

A team player, patient, active listener and a problem solver

Passionate about motion graphics design and its related tasks

Good audio and video editing skills

Follow-up of assignments till completion and a clear focus on results and seamless delivery

Ability to understand, read and write in English, Kiswahili and/or Dholuo

Game design and UX design skills are an added advantage

Academic and professional experience

Degree or diploma in graphics design.

Working experience at a broadcasting house will be an added advantage.

Hands-on two years experience with the above softwares.

How To Apply

If you find this a good challenge and you qualify, please send your application and CV to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke. Clearly cite Job REF No. HRD/GD/09/2021. Closing date will be Friday 17th September 2021.

Head of Digital Services

Reporting to the Director responsible for the digital division, the person will provide leadership and coordination of operations of the Digital Section. They will provide an end to end management of all digital projects at RMS.

Key roles and responsibilities

Lead the digital process transformation journey for the Group’s functions and products to enhance overall performance and meet set targets.

Coordinate with Digital Content Managers, Digital Products Team, the Digital Sales Manager and other business areas to develop and execute the vision for the Digital Division as a business and technology leader in the region using industry and technology trends.

Optimize user experience and provide leadership to increase traffic, conversion and ultimately revenue generation online and on mobile platforms.

Work with content managers, editors, designers, developers and other staff to ensure digital platforms meet both audience and client needs.

Formulate systems projects and work with internal and external developers to manage scope, schedule and quality of the digital platforms.

Develop Partnerships with relevant stakeholders, both internally and externally. They shall include the internal shared services, mobile and online solution providers, systems integrators among others.

Develop a strategy and roadmap for the Design, development and maintenance of our digital products and presence.

Manage customer expectations, lead in customer nurturing programs and establish clear feedback mechanisms so that customer needs are addressed effectively and proactively integrated in strategy.

Must bear leadership and managerial skills to lead a sizeable team and nurture and retain talent while managing performance for products and team growth.

Conduct feasibility studies for online and mobile projects to justify allocation of resources.

Work with functional internal and external teams to ensure successful delivery of product enhancements and new features.

Track, monitor and deliver the key performance indicators using robust web and mobile analytics.

Academic qualifications, experience and other attributes

BSc degree in Digital media or relevant field

Additional qualification in web design or animation is desirable.

Proven work experience of at least 5 years as a Digital media specialist or Digital marketing manager or comparable role.

Extensive experience in deploying large scale Amazon Web Services (AWS) projects

Demonstrated experience in Flutter and Laravel

Clear understanding of User Interface and Experience optimisation technologies

Skilful knowledge of Photoshop٫ Final Cut Pro٫ Premiere Pro٫ Audacity and/or other media editing software

An entrepreneurial spirit with a strong business sense and a clear ability to deliver desired results.

Experience in web development, search optimization, e-commerce, content management systems, and online marketing industry terms, practices and procedures

Qualified knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends)

Up-to-date appraisal with emerging global technological trends and markets

Competence in industry digital and graphic design processes, best practices in online content management and measurement.

Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking and experience with visual communication principles

Familiarity with and user-skill abilities in content management systems and web design and principles

Outstanding analytical and project management skills

Be able to multitask and work under tight deadlines

Strong oral and written communication skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send their job profile and application to: recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke. Use HRD-HCD-09-2021 as the email subject matter.

Closing date will be Thursday 16th September 2021.

Ramogi TV News Reporter

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified individual to the position of News Reporter. He/she will be required to source, generate, package and present news stories. He/she will report to the News Editor.

Available Vacancies: Three (3)

Key roles & responsibilities

Generating ideas for news stories and news features

Following leads on news from sources

Generating news ideas

Researching and compiling relevant information into credible TV, Radio and digital news stories

Writing scripts for bulletins

Selecting appropriate locations, pictures and sound and exercising judgment on the best story angle

Preparing and presenting material “on air” for both pre-recorded and live pieces

Identify potential interviewees, brief them, preparing interview questions and conducting both live and recorded interviews

Understanding and complying with media law and industry code of conduct

Academic and professional/work Experience

Diploma in mass communication or any other related field from a reputable institution.

Degree in social science and post graduate training in journalism or mass communication will be an added advantage

At least one year relevant experience in a busy newsroom covering all aspects of news planning, gathering, editing and airing.

Essential Competences

Excellent written and spoken Luo, English and Swahili (Attach – Luo, English and Swahili demos)

An edge for news or features, ability for quick thinking, persistence, personal initiative and a good memory

Sound knowledge of the local and international social, political and economic news-shaping environment

A clear communicating voice

Ability to report accurately and impartially.

Willingness to work for long hours and on short notice

Willingness to travel locally and abroad to difficult and dangerous locations in the line of duty

How To Apply

If you find this a good challenge and you qualify, please send your application and CV to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke. Clearly cite Job REF No. HRD/NP/09/2021.

Closing date will be Friday 17th September 2021.

Ramogi TV News Producer

Royal Media Services Limited is the leading media house in Eastern Africa. It is home to award winning talent and products. To strengthen our position and align our products with emerging trends, we are looking for a suitably qualified person to fill the position of News Producer. The jobholder will be responsible for generating TV news content and enforcing editorial quality control.

Position roles and responsibilities

The person will be the key driver for the news content. They will be charged with the following roles and responsibilities;

Generate news and feature stories for RMS TV stations and other platforms

Devise and implement strategies to continuously grow news audience numbers

Manage the daily running of the news desk

Assign duties to reporters and correspondents

Monitor news-based content

Structure the day’s news outlook and chair planning/strategy meetings.

Guide county correspondents on coverage and packaging of news items

Edit news items from reporters and correspondents

Generate feature stories coverage plan

Ensure quality of news content

Ensure news balance, factuality, accuracy and adherence to the company editorial policy

Academic qualifications, experience and other attributes

University degree in Communication or another related field from a recognized University.

Masters degree in Communication or equivalent will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years experience in a reputable newsroom (Print or Broadcasting) two of which must be in a senior position.

Skills and personal attributes

Impeccable command of Dholuo, English and Kiswahili languages

Strong writing and news editing skills

Demonstrated leadership skills

Understanding of Media Laws & Ethics

Self driven, assertive, punctual & organized

Have a nose for news and widely knowledgeable. Pays attention to detail

Sound understanding of the local political and media landscape

Demonstrate enthusiasm, drive, commitment, honesty and loyalty

High degree of integrity

How To Apply

If you find this a good challenge and you qualify, please send your application and CV to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke. Clearly cite Job REF No. HRD/NP/09/2021 as the email subject matter.

Closing date will be Friday 17th September 2021.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.