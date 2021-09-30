Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 30 September 2021 – A young man has proved that true love still exists after he proposed to his ailing girlfriend.
The beautiful lady was involved in a grisly road accident that left her confined to her bed.
Her caring boyfriend, who is a real gentleman, stuck with her after the terrible accident that almost claimed her life, something that few men do nowadays.
Today was a special day for the ailing lady after her boyfriend proposed to her while in the company of his friends.
A Facebook user posted the emotional photos and captioned them, “She had an accident that left her confined to her bed.
“Today, he proposed to her,”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
