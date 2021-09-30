Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 September 2021 – A young man has proved that true love still exists after he proposed to his ailing girlfriend.

The beautiful lady was involved in a grisly road accident that left her confined to her bed.

Her caring boyfriend, who is a real gentleman, stuck with her after the terrible accident that almost claimed her life, something that few men do nowadays.

Today was a special day for the ailing lady after her boyfriend proposed to her while in the company of his friends.

A Facebook user posted the emotional photos and captioned them, “She had an accident that left her confined to her bed.

“Today, he proposed to her,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.