Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – A man has shocked Netizens after he narrated how he was falsely accused of sexual assault at a party.

He had gone to a party where he met a lady, who lured him into a bedroom in a rented apartment where the party was being hosted, not knowing that she had evil plans.

She then started kissing him by force, prompting him to storm out of the bedroom breathing fire after he realized that she had bad intentions.

The said lady started screaming for help as he walked out of the bedroom and moments later, she also came out of the bedroom and created a scene and alleged that he had sexually assaulted her.

Her girlfriends and other party attendants ganged up against him and called police officers.

The victim tried to explain what had happened but everyone in the party ganged up against him.

Luckily, the house had CCTV cameras that recorded everything.

The cops reviewed the CCTV footage and discovered that the lady was lying.

He was set free and the lady arrested for making false claims.

The victim said that he stopped going to house parties after the traumatic incident.

Read his shocking post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.