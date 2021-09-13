Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 September 2021 – A man has taken to social media to narrate how he fell in love with a lady, not knowing that she is a conwoman.

According to the victim, they went through all the dowry process in preparation for marriage.

However, things turned south after he paid Sh 500,000 in cash to her parents as part of the final dowry payment process.

After her parents received the money, she started acting funny and informed him that she was not ready to get married.

He requested her for a physical meeting to iron out their difference since he had done nothing wrong on his end but she refused.

He respected her decision and parted ways.

He came to find out later that the said lady is a professional dowry swindler and three other men have gone through the same ordeal.

She works in cahoots with her parents to swindle unsuspecting men.

Read the victim’s shocking confession.

