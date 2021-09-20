Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – A hilarious video has emerged showing a middle-aged man strolling in Nairobi Central Business District with a Marabou Stork.

The trending video was captured over the weekend along Moi Avenue.

The young man was getting along with the giant bird as passersby and motorists enjoyed the unique scene.

It’s never a dull day in Kenya.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.