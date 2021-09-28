Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta is solidly behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid in 2022, going by the person she sent to represent her during a meeting of Mt Kenya leaders at Safari Park hotel on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was organised by Mt Kenya billionaires, was to endorse Raila Odinga’s presidential bid ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Billionaires led by Equity Bank Chairman, Peter Munga and Royal Media Service(RMS) founder SK Macharia were among the conveners of the meeting.

Mama Ngina, who represents the status quo, was represented at the meeting by her brother Muhoho Kenyatta.

Muhoho Kenyatta, who is a former Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) chairman, was also representing the larger Kenyatta dynasty at the meeting.

This is a big win to Raila Odinga, who is currently crafting a formidable campaign juggernaut to succeed the Son of Jomo.

Here is the photo of Muhoho Kenyatta being embraced by Baba at Safari Park Hotel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.