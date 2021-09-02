Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has posted a video on a night date with Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife Lillian and her newfound love Juliani.

Mwangi posted the video after Juliani received death threats from Mutua.

“If you threaten Juliani for sharing pictures, we shall post videos”, the controversial activist captioned the video.

In the video that is likely to annoy Mutua, Mwangi and Juliani are seen in the company of his ex-wife during a night date in one of the high-end restaurants in the city.

The video comes barely 24 hrs after Mutua used a proxy to warn Juliani to stop posting photos posing with Lillian.

Juliani has since recorded a statement at Kilimani police station after receiving the death threats.

