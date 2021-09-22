Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, hinted at her next political move after she dumped Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Wednesday in Thiba, Mwea constituency, Waiguru asked the crowd whether they would re-elect her as Governor of Kirinyaga County and they responded in the affirmative.

She went ahead to ask them twice on which ticket she should seek re-election and they chanted United Democratic Alliance(UDA), a party associated with Ruto.

While she did not categorically state that she would join UDA, Waiguru indicated she would make the decision depending on the party’s popularity in the area.

“Mtanirudisha 2022 kama governor wa Kirinyaga?… Mliskia nikisema mimi naskiza watu wa Kirinyaga?

“Nilisema nitafanya vile watu wa Kirinyaga wanasema.

“Kwa sababu mumesema mutanirudisha, mnataka nikuje na chama gani huku Kirinyaga? Nikuje na chama gani? posed Waiguru as the crowd chanted UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST