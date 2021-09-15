Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has blasted Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, and nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, for issuing statements that portray Mt Kenya as a tribal region.

The three lawmakers have been issuing a list of demands that a presidential candidate must meet for him to get the support of the Mt Kenya electorate.

On Monday, Maina stated that the Mt Kenya region won’t be taken for granted by presidential candidates, stating that the region must be guaranteed high stakes in the next government by whoever requires the support of the vote-rich bloc.

“We are home to more than 10 million votes spread across the country.

“This is not a constituency that can be ignored by presidential candidates,” Maina said.

On his part, Kega said anyone who wants the region’s support must guarantee them a fair share in the next government and that they won’t give in to favors.

“We will shelve our interests in positions to push for a fair share of resources.

“Once we get that, we will be comfortable,” Kega said.

The remarks from Maina Kamanda have also been reiterated by Moses Kuria, who has informed that they won’t support anyone who will not give 40 percent of government positions to the Mt Kenya region, including the Deputy President’s post, which he said is non-negotiable.

However, Gachagua fired back at the three leaders, accusing them of being tribal demagogues who only care about their stomachs.

“We are busy building a national movement and alliance with all Kenyans and discussions about the running mate are premature,” Gachagua said.

“We are tired of these tribal leaders making demands,” Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST