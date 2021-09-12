Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has accused some individuals close to President Uhuru Kenyatta of attempting to block the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga from succeeding him.

Raila, 76, is the president’s favourite candidate in next year’s presidential election, but according to Kamanda, some people close to the Head of State are erecting roadblocks for Jakom.

He said the individuals, led by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, are not happy with the ongoing Jubilee coalition talks with ODM and that they are trying very hard to see the move fail.

“There could be a secret plot by some members of Jubilee Party to frustrate the coalition plans with ODM,” Kamanda has said.

Kamanda, who is currently a nominated MP, said those leaders are the same who have been pushing for a change in the Jubilee Party top leadership so that they can control the house, accusing them of having an ill intention to broker the party to Deputy President William Ruto.

“They need to be investigated because we may have some people who want to take the leadership of the party and then sell it.

“This is a time for campaigns and you cannot trust anybody,” Kamanda has said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST