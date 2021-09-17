Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – A section of Maasai community leaders has denied endorsing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Last weekend, Raila Odinga, met a delegation of the Maasai community leaders led by Kajiado Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku, who endorsed his presidential bid in 2022.

However, on Friday, Kajiado South MP, Katoo Ole Metito and Kajiado Senator Philip Mpaayei, met Deputy President William Ruto and denied endorsing Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In his speech, Mpayei claimed that those who failed to attend Raila’s event over the weekend are allies of Ruto and that, Jakom’s meeting cannot change the fact that the majority of Maasais are behind Ruto’s bid in 2022.

“Majority of the leaders in the counties of Kajiado and Narok gave the meeting a wide berth.

“In Samburu County alone, none of the elected leaders were present,” Ole Metito said.

