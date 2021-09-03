Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – A middle-aged Luyha man was taught a lesson that he will never forget after he conned a friend.

The brainless young man shared a video on social media spoiling slay queens with the cash that he had fraudulently obtained from a friend.

In the video, he is seen surrounded by pretty slay queens while flaunting expensive drinks and wads of cash.

He was shamelessly flaunting the ‘dirty money’ and promising to take the slay queens to Mombasa for holiday.

5 days later, his friend cornered him while in the company of goons and brutally assaulted him.

He was tied like a goat and beaten black and blue.

He tried to beg for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Unaibia mluyha mwenzako (how can you steal from your fellow Luhya)” one of the goons is heard ranting as he unleashes kicks and blows on the young man.

The shameless fraudster spent all the money that he conned his friend after 5 days.

Watch the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.