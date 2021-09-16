Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Billionaire Businessman, Jimi Wanjigi, maybe biting more than he can chew, in taking on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the ODM presidential ticket.

A day before he started his tour of the Nyanza region, ODM officials in the region have vowed to stick with Raila to the end.

They told Jimi to rethink his strategy as he takes the battle to Raila’s doorstep; otherwise, he will end up disappointed or even hurt.

According to Kisumu ODM Coordinating Committee Chairman Oyieko Olweny, Wanjigi should tell Luos what he has done for Nyanza that Raila hasn’t in order to get their endorsement for ODM presidential ticket; otherwise, he should leave Luos alone.

Wanjigi, who has declared his interest in the 2022 presidency, is seeking to grab the ODM ticket from Raila, so he can face Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

He landed in Kisumu today to woo Luos to support him on his mission to wrestle Raila from ODM leadership.

From Kisumu, he will proceed to Homa Bay before touring Migori and Nyamira tomorrow.

He will be in Siaya on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST