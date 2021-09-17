Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked Migori town on Friday after Luo youths stormed a local church and beat Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) delegates who were waiting to be addressed by Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi.

Wanjigi, who is fighting for the ODM presidential ticket with Raila Odinga, was to meet delegates at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church hall in Migori town.

When the youths heard about the meeting, they stormed the church armed with Rungus and beat them to a pulp.

Window panels and chairs were broken, blood splattered on the floors and walls as chaos broke, forcing police to lob teargas canisters at the gathering to prevent further destruction.

“We were contracted to offer a venue for a peaceful meeting of ODM delegates who wanted to meet Wanjigi at our hall, after chaos broke out we have terminated the meeting immediately,” Reverend Joshua Ater, who manages the venue told the press.

Migori county ODM chairman Philip Makabong’o, who is the secretary for Nyanza county, had earlier warned the delegates that they will not allow an ‘outsider’ to try to demonise Raila Odinga in his backyard.

“The national office is not aware of the visit by any guest to the Nyanza region and any member participating in such a programme is doing so at a personal level and he should be ready for any consequences,” Makabong’o had earlier told journalists

The Kenyan DAILY POST