Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has praised Luo men, saying they know how to treat women.

While trying to convince the Mt Kenya residents to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday, Passaris said Luo men know how to love.

According to the woman rep, joining the Orange party meant they would receive genuine love.

“Let me tell you, Luo men know how to love. When most Kikuyu women look for romance, they know where to go.

“So, what I want to tell you is that when you come to ODM, you will receive genuine love,” said Passaris amid claps from women who accompanied her.

Passaris made the remarks while speaking at Chungwa House as Raila Odinga received defectors from United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

On social media, Luo men are perceived as ambitious, romantic and their taste for good things in life sometimes mislead many young women into thinking that life is a bed of roses without thorns.

However, on the other side, Kikuyu men are considered unromantic and stingy making them one of the worst tribes in Kenya when it comes to matters of love.

