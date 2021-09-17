Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 September 2021 – Kenyans from all walks of life are up in arms after the Government increased fuel prices.

The hike was announced on Tuesday by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), with many Kenyans criticising the move as a show of the Government’s lack of compassion amid tough economic times.

However, a Luo man is celebrating the increased fuel prices even as many Kenyans continue ranting.

He shared a video driving around Nairobi and said that he was impressed since there are no traffic jams.

“Hapa barababara ni nyweee. Watu wameacha magari kwa nyumba wanapanda matatu.

“Barabara sasa ni ya watu kama sisi wa full tank,” the man is heard bragging in the viral video.

He urged Uhuru not to reduce the fuel price so that he can continue enjoying driving around the city without traffic jams.

Watch video.

