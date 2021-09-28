Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – A pilot and student escaped death by the skin of their teeth after their plane crashed in Ngong Forest yesterday.

A light plane with the registration 5Y-CEE crashed yesterday in Embulbul, Ngong Kajiado County and fortunately, both the pilot and the student escaped unhurt.

Witnesses and police officers indicated that the two had taken off from Wilson Airport for the session when the aircraft crashed.

“They were rescued and surprisingly they were both uninjured but they were flown to Nairobi for treatment,” a witness stated.

Investigations into the matter have begun to establish what exactly could have caused the unfortunate incident.

The incident came just weeks after all planes landing at Wilson Airport were diverted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to bad weather.

On Saturday, a plane ferrying 167 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from Moi International Airport Mombasa.

The aircraft belonging to Poland’s Enter Air was carrying the passengers who boarded it in Mombasa and made an emergency landing in Addis Ababa.

The emergency was necessary after one of its engines began to give false readings.

The airline has since launched investigations into the cause of the plane’s technical difficulties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST