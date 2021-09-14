Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Police officers in Mt Kenya have been licensed to kill any cattle rustler in the region.

This follows rampant theft of livestock among Kikuyus, something that prompted the authorities to give shoot-to-kill orders.

The authorities have been making efforts to manage the situation, but matters have gone out of hand, with the situation being described as ‘economic sabotage’.

Speaking to the media, the Central Regional Commissioner, Wilfred Nyagwanga, gave a directive that all these thieves be killed immediately they are spotted.

“I’ve directed our security teams to shoot-to-kill anyone who will be found threatening lives and property with firearms,” Nyagwanga directed.

He called upon members of the public to help by sharing information with the police over livestock theft incidents in the region.

“We will take the battle to the criminals and will no longer wait to be awakened in the dead of night to go chase after them.”

“We will use all the tactics and resources at our disposal to dismantle the criminal networks,” Nyagwanga remarked.

Yearly, counties in the region have been losing livestock worth Ksh 600M, with Kirinyaga and Murang’a Counties being the most affected.

However, it has been dangerous for the police since the suspects are usually armed with homemade guns, making rescue missions very deadly adventures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST