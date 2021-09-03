Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Celebrity lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has offered a piece of advice to Deputy President William Ruto on what to do if he wants to win the Mt Kenya vote in 2022.

The vote-rich region is currently split between Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a tweet on Friday, Njiru advised DP Ruto to visit Bishop Magaret Wanjiru‘s church for cleansing, claiming that the second in command suffers from general curses.

“Kimani Ichungwa, Susan Kihika, Dennis Itumbi Could you be aware of what is making William Ruto this bitter with the UhuruRuto’s government?

“Did William Ruto expect to just walk to state House?

“Have you advised him to visit Bishop Wanjiru for cleansing of his GENERATIONAL SINS?” lawyer Njiru wrote.

The youthful lawyer has for a long time been a major critic of the Deputy President, to an extent of urging Kenyans not to support his presidential bid in 2022.

