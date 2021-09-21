Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia for saying that it is the ‘deep state’ and the international community that decides who becomes the President of the Republic of Kenya.

Kimemia, who appeared in an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, admitted that ‘deep state’ exists and it decides on who becomes President of Kenya.

“Of course the state exists but I can assure you it could be deeper than deep.

“If you have two candidates at the rate of 50:50 and the deep state backs one you can be sure that one will win.

“But the candidate must be credible and electable,” Kimemia said.

Reacting to Kimemia’s statement, Ahmednasir said that it’s shocking that a man of his stature, standing and experience of government can say on TV that the deep state and the international community decide who wins presidential elections in Kenya.

“Shocking…just Shocking that a man of the stature, standing and experience of Government Kimemia can say on TV that the “deep state” and the “international community” decide who wins Presidential elections in Kenya…shocked by this STUPIDITY!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST