Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has broken his silence over last week’s fuel price hike after the government introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on the commodity.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, Ahmednasir blamed the increase on the opposition leaders’ decision to join the government.

Ahmednasir, who is known as Grand Mullah by his peers, observed that patriarchal opposition outfits such as Raila Odinga’s ODM, Gideon Moi’s KANU, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya had all deviated from opposition parties and as a result, there was no one to check on some of the decisions made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said if Kenyans want the price of fuel to go down they should tell opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi to get out of the government and prepare for the 2022 presidential election.

“High taxation is INEVITABLE…because ODM, ANC, WIPER, Ford Kenya, KANU, etc have all joined the government after the handshake. Kenyans If you want low taxation then please tell these politicians who lost the last general election to get out of JUBILEE govt…and prepare for 2022,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

