Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Mother of Rongo University Student, Sharon Otieno, who was abducted and brutality murdered by Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his accomplices, has dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA on whose ticket she intends to vie for Homa Bay Town West Ward MCA seat

In defending her choice, Auma claimed Ruto’s UDA is more democratic and gave her a platform that she could not have gotten had she picked Raila’s ODM.

She further claimed that she picked UDA because most of the ODM members had made promises to her family before Sharon was buried, but they have never fulfilled them.

She said some ODM lawmakers had, for instance, promised to pay fees for the three children left by Sharon but have never done so.

Additionally, Auma claimed that some ODM leaders even promised to help her with the murder case but they all abandoned her, and she is battling it out in court alone.

“I would have wanted ODM, but it is very difficult to get a ticket there.”

“Furthermore, leaders from ODM who had vowed to stand with us before Sharon’s burial abandoned us immediately we lowered her body into the grave.”

“These people were only after political mileage. They forgot us. They stopped picking our calls as soon as we interred our daughter’s remains,” Auma told journalists.

She decided to take a stab at the MCA seat to help her speak for the voiceless and help her children get a better life.

“I decided to try the MCA seat because I want a better life for my children and grandchildren. It is tough, but I will try,” Auma remarked.

However, joining UDA puts Auma in a precarious position considering the deep ties between Ruto and her daughter’s killer Okoth Obado.

