Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – It’s double blessings for comedian Mulamwah after his daughter Keilah was appointed a brand ambassador, barely 24 hrs after being born.

Mulamwah’s daughter was appointed the Brand Ambassador for Kids Town, an apparel shop in Nairobi.

They will dress her for the next 17 years.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page and thanked his fans for the congratulatory messages.

“A little bonding with the queen – @keilah_oyando , as at now she is the brand ambassador for @kidstown_ke , which will be dressing her untill she is 17 yrs .

“Check them out for amazing kids outfits . Asanteni sana for all the congratulatory messages and tokens , we are so thankfull as a familly and we pray to God that you may also be blessed in abudance . @carrol_sonie” he said.

His newborn daughter already has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram and she is likely to get more ambassadorial roles.

