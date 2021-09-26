Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – A flamboyant Kenyan business lady has caused a buzz on social media after she gifted her son a lavish mansion on his 6th birthday, even as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

The wealthy business lady identified as Mercy Maluli owns a clothing line called Delvine Collections and has worked with renowned celebrities such as Jalang’o to push her business.

She shared photos on her Instagram page handing over the house to her son Brayden and elicited reactions online.

“He has been praying for a house because mummy promised one. God answered and he is the newest homeowner in town.

“Anything for my boys. To brighter days ahead,” she captioned the photos.

Her post elicited reactions online with popular radio presenter Alex Mwakideu jokingly giving himself up for adoption.

“You bought him a house on his sixth birthday. Please adopt me Mercy Maluli, and happy birthday to your boy.

“More blessings to you and your family,” Mwakideu reacted.

Here are photos of the lavish mansion located in Lavington.

