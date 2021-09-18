Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – A lady has ranted on Twitter after some unknown people did the unthinkable to her cousin.

The suspects, whose identity remains unknown, stormed her cousin’s house at night and torched it, together with his car.

Unfortunately, only the car was insured.

“My cousin’s car and house were burnt down last night.

“Why are some people so evil and heartless.

“The house was not insured, he had bought it cash. Only the car was insured.

“He is currently unemployed. He has a wife and two children,” she wrote and shared photos of the damage caused by the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.