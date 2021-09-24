Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – The new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and County League are set to begin without title sponsors after Odibets pulled out of the sponsorship deal.

The popular betting firm had signed a Sh 127 million deal with FKF to develop football at the grassroots level.

While the Football Kenya Federation announced on Wednesday that they had severed links with Odibets over breach of contract, impeccable sources intimate that the betting firm had long pulled out of the deal over accountability issues by FKF officials, especially FKF President, Nick Mwendwa.

The source said the money Nick Mwenda was receiving from Odibets was not being utilized transparently and for the intended purpose -promoting football at the grassroots as per the deal with the betting firm.

“We are talking of millions of shillings we have handed to the federation as part of our partnership to promote football in the grassroots, but we are not seeing anything happening on the ground,” said a source.

Odibets had also agreed to be a “motivation partner” for the national team Harambee Stars.

Under this deal, the betting firm would pay allowances and bonuses to Stars players on international duty.

However, most of the Stars players were complaining of unpaid allowances after international duty despite Odibets having met their obligations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST