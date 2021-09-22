Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Yesterday, Nyandarua County Governor Francis Kimemia surprised Kenyans when he admitted that the ‘deep state’ and ‘international community’ play a big role in who becomes president of Kenya.

Kimemia, who was having an interview with Citizen TV, said it is the ‘deep state’ that will determine the winner of the 2022 presidential election.

As it stands, the 2022 presidential race is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Commenting about Kimemia’s assertion, political analyst Solomon Kuria predicted that Raila Odinga will still win the 2022 Presidential election with or without the influence of the ‘deep state’.

Giving his reasons, Kuria stated that Raila has got influence in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

“If elections were held today, with or without the deep state, Raila would be the president.

“This is because Raila has been having a conversation in the Mount Kenya region”, Kuria told TV 47 on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST