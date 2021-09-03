Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has in the past two days been facing the worst period of his political career.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, exposed him to the public by revealing the number of properties he owns across the country.

Matiang’i revealed that DP Ruto, who brags that he is a ‘hustler’, owns Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm, Private Residence in Eldoret, 5 choppers and two hangars at Wilson Airport among others.

On Thursday, Ruto, who spoke in his Karen home, admitted owning 70 percent of the properties listed by Matiangi.

Reacting to Ruto’s admission, political analyst Solomon Kuria said the second in command was not genuine in his admission.

Kuria insisted that if Ruto was genuine, then he could have talked about what he owns before he was exposed by Matiangi.

“If DP Ruto was genuine, he should have talked about what he owns before he was exposed by Matiang’i,” Kuria said.

