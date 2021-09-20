Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Narc-Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, have urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop campaigning in Mt Kenya if he is not ready to form a coalition with small parties from the region.

Speaking at a meeting in Naivasha, Karua, who was flanked by Kuria, stated that those seeking the support of Kikuyus in 2022 must be ready to form a coalition with small parties from the region.

Kuria, on his part, said that they have no apologies and that they have plans of creating a party that they will use as a negotiating tool on behalf of all Mount Kenya people in 2022.

“We must have our own party before 2022,” Kuria said.

Ruto has been telling Mt Kenya leaders to fold their parties and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Karua, Kuria, and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri are all opposed to Ruto’s idea.

The Kenyan DAILY POST