Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – A little-known hawker has turned into a social media sensation after someone recorded him using unique skills to woo customers.

The hilarious hawker sells female clothes and his skills in marketing his wares are commendable.

He uses comedy and sweet tongue to woo clients.

He plies his trade at the famous Kisumu Boys roundabout.

This man is just hilarious and hardworking.

This is a must-watch video.

