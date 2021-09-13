Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, is nursing political injuries after a top official in his party ditched him for Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in his Gichugu home yesterday, The Service Party (TSP) Deputy Secretary-General, Njogu Barua, announced he has relinquished his position in the party led by Kiunjuri.

Barua stated that he would be joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party affiliated with DP Ruto.

“I have been the Deputy Secretary-General of TSP. We have agreed and have resolved that with immediate effect, I cease being the Deputy Secretary-General of The Service Party,” Barua stated.

The former Gichugu Member of Parliament stated that he would be seeking to recapture the seat on a UDA party ticket.

According to Barua, his decision to join Ruto’s UDA was guided by the residents of the Gichugu constituency.

He stated that the people had already decided that Ruto was their preferred candidate for the 2022 General Election.

“Their preferred presidential candidate is none other than William Samoei Arap Ruto,” he reiterated.

The outgoing DSG added that he would not be distracted by anybody, and he and other leaders would seek political positions, especially parliamentary seats through the DP-affiliated outfit.

Barua also rubbished the meeting by Kiunjuri, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, stating that it had been overtaken by events.

