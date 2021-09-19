Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has termed Deputy President William Ruto as a political genius for identifying where he can get votes ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during a Church Service attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, in Meru County on Saturday, Kiraitu said Ruto was the first presidential candidate to realise that the unemployed youth forms the largest vote bloc in Kenya and started wooing them through the hustler narrative which is now the hustler nation.

Kiraitu said the unemployed youths are in dire need of change that is why DP Ruto has a massive following across the country.

“Our politicians are now very trickery, they are pursuing the unemployed because there are many, and thus the high number of votes,” Murungi said.

DP Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade have been drumming up their support and popularizing the Bottom-up economic model, arguing that it will work contrary to the trickle-down model that has been employed since independence, and no recommendable changes have been witnessed.

Ruto argues the trickle-down economic model has only benefited the rich and cartels and championed for his Bottom-up economic model which he says will create jobs for the unemployed and widen the country’s tax base.

