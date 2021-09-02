Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, is one of the most influential leaders in the Mt Kenya region.

During the former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime, Kiraitu, who is a Harvard-trained constitutional lawyer, was Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister due to his eloquence on matters of law and constitution.

However, after Kibaki retired in 2013, Kiraitu took a political sabbatical of 5 years and in 2017, he rose from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix and won the hotly contested Meru gubernatorial seat using Jubilee Party ticket.

For the last few months, Kiraitu has been blowing hot and cold on whom to support for the presidency in 2022 between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in a meeting in Nairobi convened by Meru County business leaders on Thursday, Kiraitu endorsed Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Kiraitu said that despite the differences in political affiliation, the two have been friends since the struggle for multiparty democracy and that he played a key role in ensuring that Kenya enjoys the current democratic space.

Kiraitu said that Baba was the ultimate solution to the problems bedeviling the nation at the moment.

