Thursday, September 09, 2021 – A boy from Laikipia County has told journalists what bandits told his father before spraying him with bullets in the ongoing skirmishes in Ol Moran

The boy said his father Peter Kairu tried to beg for mercy from the bandits but they could hear none of it.

The boy said when the bandits entered their house, his father told him to hide under the bed and he heard all the conversation that was going on.

The teenager said the bandits who were armed to the teeth told his father that they ‘were strangers’ in Laikipia County and they were the source of their problems.

These revelations come as two politicians were on Wednesday arrested for funding and arming the bandits.

Tiaty MP, William Kamket and former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel, were said to be the ones who incited West Pokot bandits against residents.

The two, security officials said, will face charges related to breach of peace and destruction of property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST