Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has stated that the Kikuyu and Luo communities owe the Luhya community a political debt.

Speaking yesterday during the funeral of Captain MacLeans Sloya in Vihiga County, Wetangula stated that the Luhya community had always backed leaders from the two communities in the past presidential elections.

He also called on leaders from the region to have a primary constituency from where they would forge ties and negotiate with other leaders.

“When you meet our brothers from the Lake, tell them they have our debt. When you meet others from the mountain, tell them that they have our debt,” Wetangula remarked.

The Bungoma Senator reiterated that the only remedy to the debt would be paying up.

Wetangula added that the leaders of his community were united, explaining that they were together for a political purpose with a common goal in mind.

He urged the youth to take up IDs and register as voters ahead of the 2022 elections.

At the same time, Wetangula called for leaders from the region not to be selfish and to be receptive to the idea of forming coalitions with other parties.

He stated that he, together with the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, attended meetings in the State House in a bid to craft the best coalition.

He noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta had stated that the next elected president would come from a different community.

“While we met the president, he told us that the country’s leadership cannot be held by only two communities,” Wetangula reiterated.

His comments were seconded by Mudavadi, who stated that the leaders from the region were united.

The ANC leader took the opportunity to drum up support for his 2022 presidential bid, saying he would be on the ballot despite efforts by other leaders to stop him.

