Monday, September 20, 2021 – A slay queen from the Kikuyu community has said she doesn’t recognise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a second liberation hero.

In a social media post on Monday, the damsel identified as Mumbi Wa Mbui said she only recognises late Kenneth Matiba, late Charles Rubia, Ahmed Bahmariz, Sheikh Balala, late Martin Shikuku, Siaya Senator James Orengo, veteran politician Koigi Wamwere and late George Anyona as second liberation heroes.

Mumbi said those telling her that Raila Odinga deserves to be given the presidency in 2022 are mad and termed it as pure nonsense.

Raila, 76, was imprisoned for 8 years during the late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime and played a major role in the second liberation politics.

However, despite his advanced age, Raila Odinga wants to become the President of Kenya in 2022.

This is what Mumbi Wa Mbui wrote.

