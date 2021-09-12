Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for not doing enough to deal with the ongoing skirmishes in Laikipia County.

Speaking on Sunday, Kega, who is among Mt Kenya leaders close to the Head of State, said it is surprising that the bandits are only targeting members of the Kikuyu community.

Kega expressed his worries over the ongoing clashes where 10 people have died and properties worth millions destroyed.

He also said the clashes are not about cattle rustling as it is being alleged by the government but it’s a group of people who feel that some people do not deserve to live in other areas.

“The clashes in Laikipia County are from the people who feel that people who speak our language do not deserve to be there and our 2010 Constitution allows people to live anywhere.

“A few days ago, Pokot warriors took ten business people from one of the towns there, they took them to an unknown place, 8 of them were Samburus while the other two were Kikuyus.

“The two Kikuyu men were killed while the other 8 were let go.

“That is why I’m saying that the clashes are not about the cattle they are telling us,” Kega said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST