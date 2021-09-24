Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Bonny Khalwale, has taken sycophancy to a whole new level.

This is after he said that he will give his daughter Inger Imbuhila Khalwale a wheelbarrow to enable her to start working immediately.

Khalwale’s daughter was among hundreds of graduates who entered the job search bracket on Friday, September 24, after she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science degree (Second Class Upper Division) from the University of Nairobi.

Khalwale, who has been preaching the gospel of William Ruto’s Bottom-Up economic model, whose symbol is a Wheelbarrow, argues that graduates must not be selective when it comes to job hunting.

“Upon graduation today, my daughter is receiving congratulations from a growing number of Kenyans.

“Some are going ahead and advising that I immediately give her a wheelbarrow.”

“I pray that their wish is granted. A wheelbarrow is a symbol of work representing the dignity of labor,” Khalwale said in a Tweet.

This comes even as Ruto himself is yet to give his children a wheelbarrow despite gifting the same to other young people.

Ruto’s children have big jobs, ranging from ambassadors to lawyers, and are rolling in choppers while the DP continues to hoodwink poor hustlers with wheelbarrows as a tool to free them from poverty.

