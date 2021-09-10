Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – The internet has erupted after a video of Kenyatta University Students lashing out at lecturers for setting hard exam questions surfaced online.

In the trending video, one of the students is seen tearing an exam paper and protesting that the questions were very hard.

As fast-rising Kenyan rapper, Krispah, says in the Ndovu ni Kuu hit song, “Ni Ukweli KU hakunanga masomo.”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.