Monday, 27 September 2021 – Police have arrested a murder suspect who stabbed his friend on the neck killing him on the spot, after a short argument.

The suspect identified as Daniel Waithera, 25, killed his friend Michael Mukami, 21, after an argument over who was to pay for the fare after a motorbike ride. According to the motorbike rider Stephen Mwango, he had picked the two at around 5:30 am, at Gikambura market in Kikuyu, Kiambu county.

However, upon arrival at their destination in Muthangari, the two pillion passengers started arguing about who was to pay for the ride. The suspect then dashed to his house and came back wielding a sharp knife.

In the blink of an eye, he stabbed the deceased on the left side of the neck and took off leaving him for dead. The shocked motorbike rider notified police officers based at Kikuyu police station, who immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect.

With the assistance of members of the public, the suspect was finally cornered and arrested hours later.

The murder weapon, a crucial exhibit in the murder was also recovered

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.