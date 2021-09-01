Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Flashy singer Esther Akothee has flaunted her expensive smartphones whose price can turn around a poor man’s life.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the single mother of five, who doesn’t shy away from spending money on finer things, revealed that among the 7 smartphones that she owns, 3 cost Ksh 450,000.

She wondered when she is too extravagant or whether she is simply addicted to shopping.

“Rich people’s problems, now why am I having 7 phones. Can Someone Explain to me? Imagine that three of these phones cost KSh 450,000. Isn’t it a whole plot, or some capital for some business? Am I just crazy, addicted to shopping or a mad woman?” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.