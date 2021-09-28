Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 September 2021– A famous Akorino model who is popularly known as Pesh Kenya on social media is off the market.

The voluptuous model, whose beauty and good taste in fashion catapulted her to fame, gushed over her fiancé and shared romantic photos.

“Everywhere I look I am reminded of your love. You are my world.” She captioned the photos.

Pesh’s fiancé is an upcoming musician.

See these romantic photos that she posted.

