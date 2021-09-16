Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has termed Kenya as a banana republic after a Nairobi court sentenced former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Wario, to six years in prison or pay a fine of Sh 3.6 million over the 2016 Rio Olympic scandal.

During the scandal, over Sh 52 million taxpayers’ money was looted, with Wario personally stealing Sh 20 million according to Miguna Miguna.

However, Magistrate Elizabeth Juma jailed Wario for only six years with an option of a fine of Sh 3.6 million, which is a ‘pocket change’ to the former CS.

Miguna said it is a big shame for the Kenyan Judiciary for somebody to steal Sh 20 million and you pretend to jail him and give him an option of a fine of Sh 3.6 million.

“In the Banana Republic of Kenya, when you STEAL KES 20,000,000 from public coffers and gain from it for 20 years, you get “fined” KES 3.6 million.

“You get to keep your loot plus interest.

“This is SHAMEFUL!,” Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, wrote on his Twitter page.

