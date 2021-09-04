Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 September 2021 – Controversial lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu, will not leave Samidoh because of the first red flag she encountered last month when he assaulted her at night.

Taking to her social media pages, Karen wrote, “Normalise leaving after the first red flag, I won’t do it but you guys should.”

She accompanied the post with lyrics from Justin Bieber’s famous love song Nothing Like US.

“Tell me was it worth it? We were so perfect. But baby I just want you to see. There’s nothing like us, there’s nothing like you and me. Together through the storm,” She attached lyrics of the famous love song on the post.

The post comes a few weeks after Samidoh stormed her house at night, breathing fire and accused her of cheating on him with other men.

He alleged that another man had flown her to Mombasa for vacation.

The popular Mugithi singer left her with injuries on her eyes and forehead and smashed her expensive phone on the floor.

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu are expecting a second baby.

