Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has for the first time paraded the face of the man who swept her heart after she divorced controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, over infidelity.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two gushed over her handsome fiance, Tash, as they celebrated 2 years since they met.

The popular gospel singer said they started as friends before their friendship developed into love.

She described Tash as a God-fearing man and very loving.

“Finaly. It has been 2yrs since we met each other and became good friends.

“I had to take time to get to know you better.

“What really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me and the love you showed towards me and the kids.

“I know your past won’t come as a surprise, atleast I know all your exes,” she wrote and posted cute photos below unveiling the face of her handsome fiance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.