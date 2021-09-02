Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – A cunning woman was recently busted by members of the public using her innocent son to beg in the streets.

The innocent boy was placed on a wheelchair on a busy street where Good Samaritans dished out money to him, thinking he was disabled.

He had placed his legs in such a way that someone could not easily tell that he was fooling the public.

Concerned members of the public got curious after hearing rumours that the boy was physically fit and when they went to confirm, they discovered that he was being used by his mother to fool passers-by and in the process, obtain money from well-wishers.

The boy was removed from the wheelchair and instructed to walk, thus confirming the rumours that he was physically fit.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.