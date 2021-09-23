Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed the secret political pact that President Uhuru Kenyatta had offered former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka prior to the 2013 presidential election.

The 2013 election was hotly contested with different parties merging to form coalitions.

President Uhuru and Ruto formed the Jubilee Party while Kalonzo, Johnstone Muthama, and Raila Odinga were under the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD).

In new revelations, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader, stated that he was part of the team commissioned by the President and his deputy to woo the Wiper boss into their team.

Kuria said Uhuru and Ruto had offered a third of the government share should he had agreed to join them.

“Do you know Uhuru Kenyatta offered Kalonzo a third of government in 2013 which was not even commensurate with what he was bringing on the table,” Kuria said.

However, Kalonzo turned down the deal and proceeded to join hands with the Raila Odinga-led Coalition for Reforms and Democracy(CORD) which lost the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST