Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka took his 2022 presidential campaigns to the Mt Kenya region on Tuesday, where he popularised his bid in Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi when he met Governor Muthomi Njuki, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader, said he will not repeat the same mistake he made in 2017 when he joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga as his running mate.

Kalonzo said when he joined Raila Odinga in 2017, he lost his support in the Mt Kenya region, particularly the Meru vote, which was his vote basket.

“The whole of Meru had come my way but when I joined Raila Odinga, they all evaporated to the thin air,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President also maintained that he will not form any alliance with Raila Odinga, saying his name must appear on the presidential ballot in 2022.

