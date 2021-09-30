Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against betraying him ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

For the last month, Raila Odinga has sent indications that he may vie for the presidency in 2022 and this, according to the former Vice President, is a sign of betraying him.

Speaking on Friday, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, an ally of Kalonzo, said Raila Odinga is not supposed to vie for presidency in 2022 since they had an agreement with him in 2017 that he will support the Wiper Democratic Movement boss in 2022.

“We are telling Raila to keep his promise [previously agreeing to back one of the principals if he won the presidency in 2017].

“We will not back down, it is upon Raila to back us and not to vie for the presidency in 2022,” Maanzo said.

Maanzo concluded by urging Raila Odinga to join One Kenya Alliance(OKA) and support Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST