Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has become the first high-profile politician to condemn a move by the Anglican Church of Kenya to ban politicians from speaking in churches.

Early this year, the head of the Anglican church in Kenya, Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, banned politics in all churches and this was witnessed on Sunday when politicians led by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga and his ANC counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi were banned from speaking at church in Butere, Kakamega county.

Speaking about the incident on Tuesday, Kalonzo said that there is no separation between the church and politics and the church should not make political leaders look like the worst sinners.

Kalonzo said all Kenyans have fallen short of the glory of God, but deserve grace.

“Don’t make others feel more sinful than others.

“Pretenders are worse than murderers,” Kalonzo said.

